Robert (Bob) Wright, Harriman

Robert (Bob) Wright, Age 81, of Harriman, left to be with Jesus May 3rd after a brief battle with cancer. Bob

was a committed Christian and faithful member of Trenton Street Baptist Church where he served as a

deacon, sang in the choir, and served in the clothes closet. He worked in the grocery industry since the age

of 14, beginning with White Stores that later became Food City. He faithfully served the public in this role

for 67 years. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, James Robert and Gypsy Jo Wright; and sisters, Bettye

Rose Armstrong and JoAnn Wright. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years Betty Jo Wright; two sons and

their wives, Dennis (Debbie) and Darrell (Robin) Wright both of Knoxville; four grandchildren, Jessica,

Bobby, Justin, and Lindsay; two great-grandchildren, Haley and Madison; and one sister, Barbara Dove and