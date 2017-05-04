Robert (Bob) Wright, Harriman

BBBTV12

Robert (Bob) Wright, Age 81, of Harriman, left to be with Jesus May 3rd after a brief battle with cancer. Bob 
was a committed Christian and faithful member of Trenton Street Baptist Church where he served as a 
deacon, sang in the choir, and served in the clothes closet.  He worked in the grocery industry since the age 
of 14, beginning with White Stores that later became Food City. He faithfully served the public in this role 
for 67 years. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, James Robert and Gypsy Jo Wright; and sisters, Bettye 
Rose Armstrong and JoAnn Wright. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years Betty Jo Wright; two sons and 
their wives, Dennis (Debbie) and Darrell (Robin) Wright both of Knoxville; four grandchildren, Jessica, 
Bobby, Justin, and Lindsay; two great-grandchildren, Haley and Madison; and one sister, Barbara Dove and 
family of Braselton GA. 
The family will receive friends at Trenton Street Baptist Church on Saturday, May 6, 2017,  from 11am-1pm 
with the service following. Graveside will be immediately following the service at Roane Memorial Garden 
in Harriman. Rev. Tony Boswell will officiate. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to 
either Trenton Street Baptist Church or Trenton Street Daycare. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving 
the Wright Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 

