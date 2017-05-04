Obituaries
Robert (Bob) Wright, Harriman
Robert (Bob) Wright, Age 81, of Harriman, left to be with Jesus May 3rd after a brief battle with cancer. Bob
was a committed Christian and faithful member of Trenton Street Baptist Church where he served as a
deacon, sang in the choir, and served in the clothes closet. He worked in the grocery industry since the age
of 14, beginning with White Stores that later became Food City. He faithfully served the public in this role
for 67 years. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, James Robert and Gypsy Jo Wright; and sisters, Bettye
Rose Armstrong and JoAnn Wright. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years Betty Jo Wright; two sons and
their wives, Dennis (Debbie) and Darrell (Robin) Wright both of Knoxville; four grandchildren, Jessica,
Bobby, Justin, and Lindsay; two great-grandchildren, Haley and Madison; and one sister, Barbara Dove and
family of Braselton GA.
The family will receive friends at Trenton Street Baptist Church on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 11am-1pm
with the service following. Graveside will be immediately following the service at Roane Memorial Garden
in Harriman. Rev. Tony Boswell will officiate. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to
either Trenton Street Baptist Church or Trenton Street Daycare. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving
the Wright Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com