Obituaries

Patsy (Pat) Whiteaker Ezell, Norris

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Patsy (Pat) Whiteaker Ezell of Norris passed away May 2, 2017 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was 70 years old. Mrs. Ezell was born in Knoxville, TN, the oldest daughter of Mildred and James Whiteaker. She attended Knox County Schools in her earlier years and graduated from Norris High School in 1964. She later attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville studying Computer Science.

In 1965 she married her high school sweetheart Gary Ezell. They celebrated 51 years of marriage and have a daughter, Kimberly Ezell Wichalonis of Cumming, Georgia.

Mrs. Ezell worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority in Norris and Knoxville for many years as a computer programmer. She later worked for the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She was a member of the Norris Woman’s Club where she enjoyed working on the Scholarship Committee. She was also a member of The Second Act Book Club of Norris. A devoted wife and mother, Mrs. Ezell especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and their children.

She leaves behind her husband Gary Ezell of Norris, daughter, Kimberly Ezell Wichalonis of Cumming, Georgia, Son-in-Law Gerard Wichalonis of Cumming, GA , grandchildren Karoline Wichalonis, Mary-Kate Wichalonis, and Nicholas Wichalonis, all of Cumming, Georgia.

The family is honoring Pat’s wishes and her visitation and burial will be private. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

