Betty Jo McKinley, Clinton

Betty Jo McKinley, age 73 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born March 9, 1944 to the late Nevie Sr. and Classie Mae Barton. Betty was a long time member of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. She loved her family and friends. Betty enjoyed dancing, cooking and baking her specialty which was her chicken pies. She also enjoyed shopping. Betty worked at Levi Strauss in Powell, TN until she retired.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Isiah, Nevie James and Curley Barton; and a granddaughter Alana McKinley.

Betty is survived by loving family and will be missed by her daughter, Yelonda McKinley Poindexter of Clinton, TN; devoted brother Lincoln and wife Marcia Barton; special aunt Inez Barton Johnson of Knoxville, TN; close family friend Oscar Moser of Clinton, TN; sister in law Janet Carton; close cousin Sharon Cason; a host of nieces, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, special great niece LaSandra Golden, special great nephew Xalan Taylor, special little boy she called her grandson Lebron Booker, and a host of cousins and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to say a special thanks to William Caldwell Jr., also Dr. Larry Kilgore and the staff at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Betty’s family will receive her friends on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 4:00pm – 5:00pm at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with her celebration of life to follow at 5:00pm. Betty’s interment will follow her celebration of life at the church cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

