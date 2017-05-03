Obituaries

Danny Ray Martin, Clinton

Danny Ray Martin, age 60, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Danny was born on February 17, 1957 in Anderson County, TN to the late Avery Cleo Martin and Margaret Hawkins. He was an army veteran. Danny was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed camping and fishing. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his brothers, David Martin and Allen Foust.

Survivors include:

Son David Martin

Brother Warren Martin

Sisters Cindy Wilson

Linda and Charles Bowling

Grandchild Sabra Martin

And many other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

You can also visit Danny’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

