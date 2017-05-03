BBBTV12

Danny Ray Martin, Clinton

Danny Ray Martin, age 60, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Danny was born on February 17, 1957 in Anderson County, TN to the late Avery Cleo Martin and Margaret Hawkins. He was an army veteran. Danny was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed camping and fishing. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his brothers, David Martin and Allen Foust.
Survivors include:
Son                              David Martin
Brother                        Warren Martin
Sisters                          Cindy Wilson
                                    Linda and Charles Bowling
Grandchild                  Sabra Martin
And many other relatives and friends.
 
Visitation:  5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service:  7:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
You can also visit Danny’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

