Obituaries
Teresa Brandon McNeal, Rockwood
Mrs. Teresa Brandon McNeal, age 62, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed
away Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Park West Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was born December 27, 1954 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Teresa was of the Baptist
Faith and dearly loved her Family and her Dogs. She was also known for making the
best dumplings. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Everett “Bill”
Brandon, Sr. and Betty Jo Keys Brandon; and her husband, Ron McNeal.
Survivors include:
Sons:Kevin McNeal & wife, Jessica of Crestview, FL
Chris McNeal & wife, Angie of Rockwood, TN
Sisters:Karen Becknell of Knoxville, TN
Mary Brandon of Rockwood, TN
Kim Day & husband, Don of Rockwood, TN
Brother:Billy Brandon & wife, Becky of Harriman, TN
Grandchildren:Kristen McNeal of Crestview, FL
Andrew McNeal of Ft. Walton Beach, FL
Chris Cox of Rockwood, TN
Harold Huffman of Crossville, TN
Great Grandchildren:Audrianna, Brayden, Ashtyn, and Aiden
Special Children:Ricky Fine of Rockwood, TN
Danielle Richardson of Cookeville, TN
Julie Griffin of Rockwood, TN
And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 8, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the
Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. from
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bruce Foster officiating. Committal services and
interment will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery
in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary
of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Teresa Brandon McNeal.