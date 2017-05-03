Obituaries

Jimmy Dale West, Oliver Springs

Jimmy Dale West, age 73 a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center.

Jimmy was born December 13, 1943 in Woodbury, TN. He was raised in Oliver Springs and was the owner of Tri-County Lawn Care. Jimmy worked as a chemical operator for Y-12 and attended the Oliver Springs Church of Christ. He loved going out and socializing with friends. Jimmy served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Clarabell West; by his brothers, R.W. West and Lytle West; by his sisters, Onalene Lowe and Della Sue Bradford.

Jimmy is survived by his sister, Adel Massengale and husband Ed, of Petros; by his sister-in-law, Oredith West of Oliver Springs; by his brother-in-law, Tinsley Lowe of Coalfield; and by his good friend and co-worker, Mike. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and a large number of special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends, Friday, May 5, 2017 between the hours of 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bruce Holt officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

