BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Ronald Lee Moore, Lake City

Obituaries

Ronald Lee Moore, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Ronald Lee Moore, age 71of the Beech Grove Community in Lake City, Tennessee, went home to be with his 
heavenly father on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Ronald was born in Pine Knot, Kentucky on August 8, 1945 to the late Matt 
and Hazel Marie Sprandlin Moore. Ronald loved his church, tinkering in his shop, driving the church bus, watching 
Westerns, and spending time with his grandkids. Ronald was a member of Coal Creek Masonic Lodge 492 F&AM. In 
addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Moore, brothers: Jr., Edward, Lendell, and 
Ode Mike Moore, and sister Martha Lou Duncan. 
 
Survivors include:  
 
WifeCharlotte Ann MooreBeech Grove Community 
 
ChildrenTony MooreKnoxville 
Hope and husband Jason PhelanCaryville 
Jesse McCoy and wife DebraClarksville 
Andy McCoy and wife TeresaLake City 
Amanda and husband Bryan VowellBeech Grove Community 
 
GrandchildrenKristen, Kayla, and Kimmie McCoy 
Abby McCoy, Alexis and Noah Vowell 
 
Great GrandchildrenAlly, Ryan and Layna McCoy, and Haley Laws 
 
 
And many other relatives and friends. 
 
Visitation:  11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville. 
Masonic Service: 12:45 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville. 
Funeral Service:  1:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville with Rev. Joey 
Cagley and Rev. Archie Seiber officiating. 
Interment: To follow funeral service at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City. 
 
You can also visit Ronald’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements. 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: