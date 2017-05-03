Obituaries
Ronald Lee Moore, Lake City
Ronald Lee Moore, age 71, of the Beech Grove Community in Lake City, Tennessee, went home to be with his
heavenly father on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Ronald was born in Pine Knot, Kentucky on August 8, 1945 to the late Matt
and Hazel Marie Sprandlin Moore. Ronald loved his church, tinkering in his shop, driving the church bus, watching
Westerns, and spending time with his grandkids. Ronald was a member of Coal Creek Masonic Lodge 492 F&AM. In
addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Moore, brothers: Jr., Edward, Lendell, and
Ode Mike Moore, and sister Martha Lou Duncan.
Survivors include:
WifeCharlotte Ann MooreBeech Grove Community
ChildrenTony MooreKnoxville
Hope and husband Jason PhelanCaryville
Jesse McCoy and wife DebraClarksville
Andy McCoy and wife TeresaLake City
Amanda and husband Bryan VowellBeech Grove Community
GrandchildrenKristen, Kayla, and Kimmie McCoy
Abby McCoy, Alexis and Noah Vowell
Great GrandchildrenAlly, Ryan and Layna McCoy, and Haley Laws
And many other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville.
Masonic Service: 12:45 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville.
Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville with Rev. Joey
Cagley and Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.
Interment: To follow funeral service at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City.
You can also visit Ronald’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.