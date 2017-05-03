Ronald Lee Moore, Lake City

Ronald Lee Moore , age 7 1 , of the Beech Grove Community in Lake City, Tennessee, went home to be with his

heavenly father on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 . Ronald was born in Pine Knot, Kentucky on August 8, 1945 to the late Matt

and Hazel Marie Sprandlin Moore. Ronald loved his church, tinkering in his shop, driving the church bus, watching

Westerns, and spending time with his grandkids. Ronald was a member of Coal Creek Masonic Lodge 492 F&AM. In

addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Moore, brothers: Jr., Edward, Lendell , and