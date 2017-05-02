Obituaries

Mary Lene Bell Wilkerson Chapman, Clinton

Mary Lene Bell Wilkerson Chapman age 80 of Clinton, TN went home peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday April 29, 2017. Mary was a member of Lone Mountain Church in Andersonville, TN. She loved having yard sales as well as going to them, camping, and spending time with her family and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Bonnie Bell; son, Larry Wilkerson Sr.; son-in-law, Pat Patterson; sisters, Patricia Childress and Betty Bailey; brother, Leo Bell; father of her children, Dewey Wilkerson and an infant child.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Estel Dempsey Chapman; daughters, Glenda & Steve Hutchison of Andersonville, TN; Carol Patterson of Oliver Springs, TN and Sandy & Jeff Lewis of Clinton, TN; grandkids, Dianne Schincke, Brad Lawson, Larry Wilkerson Jr., Michelle Ray, Gregory Hutchison, Randall Lindsey, and Jessica Lively; great grandkids, Kenzie Schincke, Destiney Wilkerson, Isaiah Ray, Markus Lawson, Wesley Lawson, Brooklyn Wilkerson, Trinity Lindsey, Aubrey Ray, and Dalton Lawson; sisters, Geraldine and Curtis Wilkerson, Loretta Crowe, and Louise Grisham; brothers, John Ray “Potsie” and Pauline Bell and James “Ed” Bell as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Mary’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 6:00PM – 8:00PM at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Mary’s funeral service will be Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 1:00PM at Lone Mountain Church in Andersonville with Rev. James Hammock and Rev. Donnie Rosenbalm officiating Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Andersonville.

