Bill Butler, Rockwood

Mr. Bill Butler , age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at his residence with his

Family by his side. Mr. Butler was a Life-long Member of Eureka Baptist Church and served for 50 years as a

Deacon. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving during World War II. He was a Retired Supervisor of the

City of Rockwood Water & Gas Dept. He was a Member of the American Legion Post #50 in Rockwood,

Tennessee. Mr. Butler was a Strong supporter of the Rockwood Ministerial Association and the work they do

to support the needy families in the Rockwood Community. Above all, He was a Devoted and Loving

Husband, Father, Papaw, Brother, & Friend to all. He was preceded in death by Parents: Wallace & Kate