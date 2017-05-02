Obituaries
Bill Butler, Rockwood
Mr. Bill Butler, age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at his residence with his
Family by his side. Mr. Butler was a Life-long Member of Eureka Baptist Church and served for 50 years as a
Deacon. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving during World War II. He was a Retired Supervisor of the
City of Rockwood Water & Gas Dept. He was a Member of the American Legion Post #50 in Rockwood,
Tennessee. Mr. Butler was a Strong supporter of the Rockwood Ministerial Association and the work they do
to support the needy families in the Rockwood Community. Above all, He was a Devoted and Loving
Husband, Father, Papaw, Brother, & Friend to all. He was preceded in death by Parents: Wallace & Kate
Butler; Several Brothers and Sisters
He is survived by:
Wife of 69 years: Louise Butler of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sons: Dennis Butler (Elaine) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Mike Butler (Lori) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughters: Linda Stooksbury (Terry) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Karen Wilson (Bill) of Rockwood, Tennessee
10 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren
Brother: Jerry Butler of Harriman, Tennessee
Sisters: Sue Nelson of Marietta, Georgia
Marie McCuistion of Rockwood, Tennessee
Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins
Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, May 3, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 2:00pm to 3:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Funeral will Follow with Rev. Travis Langley, officiating.
Concluding Services and Interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood following the
Funeral. Full-Military Honors will be conducted by the U. S. Army and Roane County Military Memorial
Honor Guards. In Lieu of Flowers the Family wishes for Memorials be sent to Eureka Baptist Church
Cemetery Fund 1510 Eureka Road, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 or Rockwood Ministerial Association thru the
Eureka Baptist Church at the Church Address.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Bill Butler