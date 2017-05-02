BBBTV12

Bill Butler, Rockwood

Mr. Bill Butler, age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at his residence with his 
Family by his side.  Mr. Butler was a Life-long Member of Eureka Baptist Church and served for 50 years as a 
Deacon.  He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving during World War II.  He was a Retired Supervisor of the 
City of Rockwood Water & Gas Dept.  He was a Member of the American Legion Post #50 in Rockwood, 
Tennessee.  Mr. Butler was a Strong supporter of the Rockwood Ministerial Association and the work they do 
to support the needy families in the Rockwood Community.  Above all, He was a Devoted and Loving 
Husband, Father, Papaw, Brother, & Friend to all.  He was preceded in death by Parents: Wallace & Kate 
Butler; Several Brothers and Sisters 
He is survived by: 
Wife of 69 years: Louise Butler of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sons: Dennis Butler (Elaine) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Mike Butler (Lori) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Daughters: Linda Stooksbury (Terry) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Karen Wilson (Bill) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
10 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren 
Brother: Jerry Butler of Harriman, Tennessee 
Sisters: Sue Nelson of Marietta, Georgia 
Marie McCuistion of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, May 3, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 2:00pm to 3:00pm in 
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Funeral will Follow with Rev. Travis Langley, officiating. 
Concluding Services and Interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood following the 
Funeral.  Full-Military Honors will be conducted by the U. S. Army and Roane County Military Memorial 
Honor Guards.  In Lieu of Flowers the Family wishes for Memorials be sent to Eureka Baptist Church 
Cemetery Fund 1510 Eureka Road, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 or Rockwood Ministerial Association thru the 
Eureka Baptist Church at the Church Address.  
 Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Bill Butler 

