Obituaries
Edith Williams, Oak Ridge
Edith Williams, 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017. Edith was
born November 28, 1925 in Coalfield to Alonso and Nora Carney East. She had been a
member of Central Baptist Church for over 50 years. Edith had many interests and was
very knowledgeable in the Scripture and read it daily. She loved to garden, and was
known for her green thumb, as well as her excellent cooking- she was known for her
cornbread and fried chicken! In addition to gardening, in earlier years she enjoyed
sewing, square-dancing, bowling, and fishing. Along with her parents, Edith was
preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Bosch; brother, Carl East; and sisters, Lois
Justice and Nadine Fox. Edith is survived by sister, Ruth Rittenhouse of Clinton;
brother, Rex Levoy East of Spencerville, OH; grandsons, Michael Bosch of AK, Matt
Bosch of CA; and 2 great granddaughters, also of CA. In addition to her family, Edith
will be sorely missed by her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as
well as her many friends and acquaintances, especially the ladies of her Sunday school
class—she was an inspiration to all those who knew her. Special thanks to the staff at
Fresenius Dialysis Clinic, Oak Ridge, and to her nephew, John, who did so much to help
Edie.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, May 3, at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial
Gardens, Clinton, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Edith’s honor to either
Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830; or to the National
Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or
www.kidney.org/donation
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edith Williams.
www.holley-gamble.com