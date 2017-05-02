BBBTV12

Edith Williams, Oak Ridge

Edith Williams, 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017.  Edith was 
born November 28, 1925 in Coalfield to Alonso and Nora Carney East.  She had been a 
member of Central Baptist Church for over 50 years.  Edith had many interests and was 
very knowledgeable in the Scripture and read it daily.  She loved to garden, and was 
known for her green thumb, as well as her excellent cooking- she was known for her 
cornbread and fried chicken!  In addition to gardening, in earlier years she enjoyed 
sewing, square-dancing, bowling, and fishing.  Along with her parents, Edith was 
preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Bosch; brother, Carl East; and sisters, Lois 
Justice and Nadine Fox.  Edith is survived by sister, Ruth Rittenhouse of Clinton; 
brother, Rex Levoy East of Spencerville, OH; grandsons, Michael Bosch of AK, Matt 
Bosch of CA; and great granddaughters, also of CA.   In addition to her family, Edith 
will be sorely missed by her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as 
well as her many friends and acquaintances, especially the ladies of her Sunday school 
class—she was an inspiration to all those who knew her.   Special thanks to the staff at 
Fresenius Dialysis Clinic, Oak Ridge, and to her nephew, John, who did so much to help 
Edie.   
Graveside services will be Wednesday, May 3, at 1:0p.m. at Anderson Memorial 
Gardens, Clinton, TN.   
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Edith’s honor to either 
Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830; or to the National 
Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or 
www.kidney.org/donation 
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edith Williams. 
www.holley-gamble.com

