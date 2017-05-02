Featured

National Day of Prayer ceremony Thursday at Ritz Theater

Featured, News

CLINTON–Anderson County will participate in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2017. But instead of hosting the ceremony outdoors at the Courthouse as in years past, this year’s ceremony likely will be held indoors.

The current weather forecast for Thursday is for an 80-percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

In the likely event of rain Thursday, the owner of The Ritz Theater in Clinton has agreed to host the National Day of Prayer inside the theater that’s located across the street from the Anderson County Courthouse.

Anderson County’s observance of the 2017 National Day of Prayer will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday in The Ritz.

All Anderson County citizens are invited to attend the local ceremony. Prayers will be offered for county officials, our nation and military, our community, and churches and families. Local pastors will lead those assembled in prayer, and local citizens and students will provide musical selections.

The United States of America was founded on the importance of seeking God’s guidance in the face of both blessings and trials. The National Day of Prayer provides Americans an opportunity to come together to pray for matters concerning present-day America and our nation’s future.

