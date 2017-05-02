Featured

BREAKING NEWS – Shooting in Rockwood

Rockwood Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred this morning around 8am. According to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, Police and Fire and Two ambulances where sent to the intersection of East Wheeler St and North Douglas after receiving a 9-1-1 call that a passerby found two male subjects shot alongside the road beside a car. It appears that both men knew each other and an altercation occurred at Wheeler and Douglas Avenue that resulted in shots fired and both men injured. One was shot in the abdomen and flown to U.T. Medical Center the other was shot in the hand and taken by ambulance to U.T. Medical Center as well. We do know one of the males was being held by Rockwood Police for questioning before being taken to the hospital. No other details are available at this time.

