Lora Lea Shepherd, Heiskell

Lora Lea Shepherd, age 53 of Heiskell,TN passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell,TN. Lora was a wonderful loving wife and mother. She loved animals, weddings, and being out with people at various places. Lora had 3 dogs that were her babies and loved dearly Zoe, Lily, and Penny. Lora was member of Calvary Baptist in OakRidge, TN.

Lora was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Cordie (Lewis) Brown. Lora is survived by her husband, Richard Shepherd of Heiskell, TN: Daughters, Elizabeth Brown of Rocky Top TN; brother Harold Dean Brown of Heiskell,TN: sisters Joyce &Harold Jennings, Linda Bickers, Sharon Cook all of Dayton, Ohio.

Lora’s family will receive her friends from 6:oopm-8:00pm on Monday, May 1, 2017 with funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Montuary with Bro. Steve McDonald and Bro. Jimbo Duncan officiating. Lora’s interment will be at 1:00pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton,TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton,TN is in charge of all arrangements.

