Deanna Watson, Knoxville

Deanna Watson, age 65 of Knoxville went home to be with her heavenly father on April 21, 2017 after a lengthy battle with lupus, heart disease, and kidney failure. Deanna was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, Nana and friend to all.

Preceded in death by her parents Guy Raymond and Dorothy Frazier and brother Ronnie Frazier.

Deanna is survived by her husband of 46 years, Billy Watson;

Three daughters, Tonya Watson Penland and husband, Scott, Krystal Watson and Billie Watson;

Two adopted sons, Kevin Beshaw and Robert Sheffield;

Deanna also leaves behind sisters, Sharon Frazier Wright and husband John and Joyce Sheffield;

She leaves behind 10 beautiful grandchildren, Lindsey, Megan, Sarah Grace, Bryce, Katie, Scotty, Alicen, Tommy, Joey, and Maddie;

2 great-grandchildren, Lucas and Maddox and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Special friend Brent Dickson (B.B.).

We would like to give a special thank you to the many doctors and nurses who took care of her over the last several years. The family wishes to thank Pastor Dennis Blazier, Mrs. Pat Baldwin Hilton, and Patrick and Dona Minton for all they have done to help during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cokesbury United Methodist Church, Manna House, Marble City Baptist Church, FISH food pantries, Happy Paws Kitty Rescue, or Young Williams Animal Shelter.

Family and friends will gather at Marble City Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from

5-8pm to celebrate Deanna’s life.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Watson Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

