Brenda Kay Cantrell White, Kingston

Lord on April 29, 2017. She is preceded in death by her parents Mary Sue Cantrell and Harvey Madison,

Brenda Kay Cantrell White , 64, a long time resident of Kingston, Tennessee went home to be with her

brother Everett Cantrell and grandmother Marie Miller who raised her.

She is survived by husband Don White, daughter Chasity Lynn Hill Boatwright and husband Gerald,

Robbie White, Christi White Locknear and husband Mitch; and a very special puppy BJ Jr. She is also

survived by grandchildren Jordon and Logan Boatwright. Brenda dearly loved everyone including her six

furry grandbabies, with a special love of Ace. She is also survived by brother Charles “Rub” Cantrell,

sister Shirley A. Chapman, brother Jerry Lynn Cantrell and wife Brenda, brother Daniel Saunders and wife