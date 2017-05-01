Obituaries
Brenda Kay Cantrell White, Kingston
Brenda Kay Cantrell White, 64, a long time resident of Kingston, Tennessee went home to be with her
Lord on April 29, 2017. She is preceded in death by her parents Mary Sue Cantrell and Harvey Madison,
brother Everett Cantrell and grandmother Marie Miller who raised her.
She is survived by husband Don White, daughter Chasity Lynn Hill Boatwright and husband Gerald,
Robbie White, Christi White Locknear and husband Mitch; and a very special puppy BJ Jr. She is also
survived by grandchildren Jordon and Logan Boatwright. Brenda dearly loved everyone including her six
furry grandbabies, with a special love of Ace. She is also survived by brother Charles “Rub” Cantrell,
sister Shirley A. Chapman, brother Jerry Lynn Cantrell and wife Brenda, brother Daniel Saunders and wife
Sharon, and many nieces and nephews. And by a very special Aunt Ann Smith of Caryville, TN.
The family will receive friends from 4pm until 7pm Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Liberty Baptist
Church. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Burial 1pm Wednesday
at the Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com