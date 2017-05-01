BBBTV12

Sandra F. Young, Harriman

Mrs. Sandra F. Young, age 71 of Harriman, TN, passed away Sunday April 30, 2017 at 
Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Cener. She was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist 
Church. Sandra was an amazing wife, mother and friend to many. She enjoyed spending 
time with family and she also enjoyed the occasional travel. 
 
Shwas preceded in death by her parents: Elmer and Cecile England  
One son: Ralph Young Jr. 
And eight siblings. 
 
She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Ralph Young Sr. 
One son: Anthony Brian Young 
Two daughters and son in laws: Robin and Ronald Bredwell and Shayne and Darrell 
Wilson 
Five grandchildren: Joshua and Nathaniel Bredwell, Derek Richardson, Luke 
Williamson, and Lori Reeves 
Five great grandchildren: Emily Bredwell, Logan Richardson, Shaylie and Silas Reeves, 
and Stetson Williamson and two more blessings that are on the way. 
And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman on Tuesday May 2, 
2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM. The interment 
will be immediately following the funeral service in the Pine Orchard Baptist Church 
Cemetery.  
 
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Davis Funeral Home to 
assist the family with the burial expenses. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Young family. 
 

