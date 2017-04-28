Obituaries

Florence Janow, Rockwood

Mrs. Florence Janow, age 83 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Janow was of the Christian Faith, who had strong Faith in God.

She was retired as a Factory Worker from Pierless Tubes, a company who produced containers for Avon Products and other Beauty companies with 20+years’ Service. She was an avid Animal Lover and Loved to read Books. Most of All She was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to all who met her along Life’s way. Florence processed a Caring and Compassionate Heart. She is preceded in death by Parents Charles & Eva Jelley; Husband: Donald Ray Janow; Son: Raymond Donald Janow; Grandson: Lawrance Ray Fletcher

She is survived by:

Daughters: Marice Ann Piquette

Marlene Marie Doe

Dora Rae Post

Melanie Denise Janow

Dawn Michelle Janow

Special Sister and Friend: Barbara Heath

Many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren

Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Other Extended Family Members

Many Friends in the Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, May 1, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary at 7:00pm Family and Friends will gather for a Memorial Service in Celebration of Mrs. Janow’s Life, Rev. Charles Kelley will be officiating. Private Family burial will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood at a Later Date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Florence Janow

