BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Betty Williams, Harriman

Obituaries

Betty Williams, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Betty Williams, age 69 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Roane Medical 
Center in Harriman, Tennessee.  Mrs. Williams was a Member of Valley View Missionary Baptist Church in 
Harriman, Tennessee.  She was a Graduate of Harriman High School. She was retired from the Roane County 
School System with 30+ years of service as a Cafeteria Manager.  Betty truly loved the Children at the schools she 
work at in Roane County; they were a Blessing to her.  Betty enjoyed being with Family out on the Lake in the 
Pontoon Boat, Watching and caring for her Grandchildren and Family, She Love to Cook and provide for her 
Family. Family was a Center part of Betty’s Life.  Above All, She was a Loving and Devoted Wife, Mother, 
Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all who was fortunate to come in contact with her along Life’s Journey.  Betty 
was preceded in death by Parents: Andy & Reva Morris 
She was survived by: 
Husband of 50 years: Sam Williams of Harriman, Tennessee 
Daughter: Lisa Grizzard (Jerry Williams) of Harriman, Tennessee 
2 Grandchildren: Brett Grizzard (Megan) of Harriman, Tennessee 
Conner Williams of Harriman, Tennessee 
Great-Granddaughter: Morgan 
Brother: Garvin Morris (Phyllis) of Lenoir City, Tennessee 
Step-Son: Alan 
Step-Daughter: Nena 
Step-Grandchildren: Alexis, Seth, Amy, Trey, Angelina, and Nicholas 
Nieces: Tracy Clem (Chris) of Harriman, Tennessee  
                   April Jackson (Wayne) of Kingston, Tennessee 
Nephews: David Morris, Clay Morris, Branton Bodine 
Great Nieces and Nephews: Hali Morris, Tymber Bodine, Zack Morris, Will Jackson, Paul Jackson and William 
Special Friends: Bonnie Grizzard, Corey Webb, John Webb, Brodie Webb, Lisa Lamance, Joann Leffew, Linda 
Fink, and Darlene Frost 
Many other Friends in the Roane County Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, April 28, 2017 Family will Receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the 
Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Funeral Services will follow at 7:00pm with Bro Gary 
Bingham and Bro. Josh Kidd officiating.  Concluding services and Interment will be held on Saturday, April 29, 
2017 at 2:00pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.  
 Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Betty Williams 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: