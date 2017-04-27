Obituaries
Betty Williams, Harriman
Mrs. Betty Williams, age 69 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Roane Medical
Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Williams was a Member of Valley View Missionary Baptist Church in
Harriman, Tennessee. She was a Graduate of Harriman High School. She was retired from the Roane County
School System with 30+ years of service as a Cafeteria Manager. Betty truly loved the Children at the schools she
work at in Roane County; they were a Blessing to her. Betty enjoyed being with Family out on the Lake in the
Pontoon Boat, Watching and caring for her Grandchildren and Family, She Love to Cook and provide for her
Family. Family was a Center part of Betty’s Life. Above All, She was a Loving and Devoted Wife, Mother,
Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all who was fortunate to come in contact with her along Life’s Journey. Betty
was preceded in death by Parents: Andy & Reva Morris
She was survived by:
Husband of 50 years: Sam Williams of Harriman, Tennessee
Daughter: Lisa Grizzard (Jerry Williams) of Harriman, Tennessee
2 Grandchildren: Brett Grizzard (Megan) of Harriman, Tennessee
Conner Williams of Harriman, Tennessee
Great-Granddaughter: Morgan
Brother: Garvin Morris (Phyllis) of Lenoir City, Tennessee
Step-Son: Alan
Step-Daughter: Nena
Step-Grandchildren: Alexis, Seth, Amy, Trey, Angelina, and Nicholas
Nieces: Tracy Clem (Chris) of Harriman, Tennessee
April Jackson (Wayne) of Kingston, Tennessee
Nephews: David Morris, Clay Morris, Branton Bodine
Great Nieces and Nephews: Hali Morris, Tymber Bodine, Zack Morris, Will Jackson, Paul Jackson and William
Special Friends: Bonnie Grizzard, Corey Webb, John Webb, Brodie Webb, Lisa Lamance, Joann Leffew, Linda
Fink, and Darlene Frost
Many other Friends in the Roane County Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, April 28, 2017 Family will Receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the
Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00pm with Bro Gary
Bingham and Bro. Josh Kidd officiating. Concluding services and Interment will be held on Saturday, April 29,
2017 at 2:00pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Betty Williams