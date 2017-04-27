Betty Williams, Harriman

Mrs. Betty Williams , age 69 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Roane Medical

Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Williams was a Member of Valley View Missionary Baptist Church in

Harriman, Tennessee. She was a Graduate of Harriman High School. She was retired from the Roane County

School System with 30+ years of service as a Cafeteria Manager. Betty truly loved the Children at the schools she

work at in Roane County; they were a Blessing to her. Betty enjoyed being with Family out on the Lake in the

Pontoon Boat, Watching and caring for her Grandchildren and Family, She Love to Cook and provide for her

Family. Family was a Center part of Betty’s Life. Above All, She was a Loving and Devoted Wife, Mother,

Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all who was fortunate to come in contact with her along Life’s Journey. Betty