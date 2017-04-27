BBBTV12

Clara Belle Taylor Sexton, Harriman

Clara Belle Taylor Sexton, age 94, passed away at her Arlington, Texas  home in her sleep with her family 
and granddog Abby by her side Friday April 21, 2017.  She was preceeded in death by her husband Inman, 
parents John William Taylor and Belle Hendren Taylor, siblings Mae Graham, Esther Bowling, Chester , 
Kearney, David, and John Taylor. 
 
She is survived by her daughter Mary, son Richard, brother Paul and wife Christine, sister in law Susie 
Taylor, granddog Abby, and many nieces and nephews.  Her special friends included Nola and Fred Rodgers, 
Pearl Hendrickson, Martha Lee Dalton, Geneva Newman, and the TSBC homebound team of Peggy Sexton 
and Wanda Jo Lewis.  Her adopted Texas family included Molly, Billy, and Loyd Jones; grandchildren 
Reagan and Nathan; and great grandchildren Caleb, Carson, and Trae. 
 
Although not diagnosed until 2014, Clara bravely fought the symptoms of normal pressure hydrocephalus 
25+ years. Clara was born May 18, 1922 in Arredondo, FL., where her family lived briefly and owned an 
orange grove.  She worked at Farnham’s Hardware, Chase Drugs soda fountain, and the Harriman Hoisery 
Mill.  She also taught in the nursery at Trenton Street Baptist Church for many years, and was a member of 
the church for over 75 years.  She loved working in her large vegetable garden with her rototiller plow, and 
in her yard.  In later years, she continued to start tomatoes at her winter home in Texas, then transplanting 
them when she returned to Harriman for the summer. 
 
She was always willing to help others, whether they needed a ride to get their groceries, to see the doctor, or 
by giving them vegetables from her garden either fresh, or that she had canned. She lived a life of service 
and often went “above and beyond”, setting an example of a true Christian life. She believed deeds were 
better than words.  
 
The family will receive friends at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Sunday April 30 from 1 – 2 pm  and 
a memorial service to follow, with Rev. Tony Boswell, and Ted Taylor officiating.  In lieu of flowers, the 
family requests that donations be made to Trenton Street Baptist Church.  Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman 
is serving the Sexton family.  www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

