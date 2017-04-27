Obituaries

Paris E. Turnbill, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Paris E. Turnbill, age 91, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Paris was born on June 11, 1925 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the Marcus and Appelonia Cole Turnbill. Paris served his country during World War II in the United States Army. Paris was of the Baptist Faith. He was an avid knife and gun collector who loved to fish and to spend time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Paris is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Cox Turnbill, brothers, Avery and Edward Turnbill, and sisters Vaughn Violet, Ester Viles, and Pearl Rothell.

Survivors include:

2 Sons and their spouses

2 Daughters and their spouses

Grandchildren 6

Great-Grandchildren 4

And several other family members and friends.

Paris was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation:6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 27, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Island Ford Cemetery in Lake City for the interment with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

You can also view Paris’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

