Brandon Lee “Tattoo” Byington, Oakdale
Mr. Brandon Lee “Tattoo” Byington, age 30, a resident of Oakdale, Tennessee
passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the University Of Tennessee Medical Center,
Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born November 28, 1986 in Rockwood, Tennessee.
Brandon was an avid U.T. Vols fan and was very passionate about music and art. He
also enjoyed building things. Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include:
Wife:LeAnne “Lea” Byington of Oakdale, TN
Mother & Step-Father:Donna & Johnny Bryson of Harriman, TN
Father & Step-Mother:Beau Byington & Aprylle Hobson of Port Charlotte, FL
Brothers:Jeffrey Byington of Harriman, TN
Jeremy Byington of Harriman, TN
Jon Bryson of Savannah, GA
Sister:Nicki Pallitta of NC
And several other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
at the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church (Old Sanctuary); 115 Old Hen Valley Road; Oliver
Springs, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Mount Pisgah
Cemetery, Oliver Springs, Tennessee with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Memorial
contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online
register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving
the family of Mr. Brandon Lee “Tattoo” Byington.