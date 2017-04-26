Obituaries
Ray Wilburn Duncan, Harriman
Mr. Ray Wilburn Duncan, age 86, of Harriman went home to be with
the Lord Tuesday April 25, 2017 at his home with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Gustie and Ruby Lemons.
And two sons: Daryl and Dale Duncan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years: Joyce Helton Duncan.
Four daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie and Johnny Langley of
Oakdale, Daphne and Porter Gipson of Kingston, Darla and Roger
Hendrickson of Harriman, and Dawn and Michael Lively of Oakdale.
One son: Dennis Duncan of Harriman.
A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with special friends: Bob and Linda Centner of Clarksville, TX.
A private service for the family will be held. In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to Davis Funeral Home, Harriman.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Duncan
family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.davisfuneralhomes.com