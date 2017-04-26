BBBTV12

Paul Hector Jones III, Kingston

Paul Hector Jones, III, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at his home. He was born April 5, 1961 in Los Angeles, California. He was proud to be a United States Army veteran. Paul was a fantastic tattoo artist and a talented artist in general. Preceded in death by his father, Paul Hector Jones, Jr.

Survivors

Daughters
Mary Ann Jones, Maryville
Dydema Jones, Maryville

Mother
Marian Fetzer Jones Kingston

Brother
Richard Lewis Jones Tuscan, Arizona

Sister
Stacy Ann McCoy Kingston

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online Register Book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of these arrangements.

