Nancy Sampson, Kingston

Nancy Sampson, age 60, of Kingston passed away Friday, April 21, 2017 at her residence. She was born November 21, 1956 in Oak Ridge and was a graduate of Roane County High School, class of `74. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Plant & Soil Science. Nancy was a great athlete, an avid water skier and enjoyed spending time with her animals. She enjoyed attending Luminary United Methodist Church. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

SURVIVORS

Parents

Thomas Chloyd & Jean Allard Quinby of Sanibel, Florida

Brother

Bruce Quinby & wife, Monica of Kingston

Nephews

Clay & Brian Quinby

Fiancé

Robert E. Day of Kingston

Special Friend

Toots Knight of Kingston

A host of extended family and friends

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 – 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Nancy’s home located at 117 Lakeshore View Drive, Kingston, TN 37763. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Roane County Humane Society, 296 Manufacturers Rd, Rockwood, TN 37854. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the arrangements.

