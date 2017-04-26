Obituaries

Jean Waldo, Spring City

Mrs. Jean Waldo, age 76 of Spring City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Oakdale, Tennessee. Jean enjoyed Growing, and Taking care of Flowers. She truly had a Green Thumb. She loved to Sing, and enjoyed the Beach. Jean also was known to do a “Little” shopping along Life’s Way. Above all, she was a Devoted and Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and a Friend to all who ever met her.

She is preceded in death by: Parents: Fred Wilson and Gertie Marie Cunningham; Step-mother: Pauline Carroll Cunningham

She is survived by:

Husband of 57 Years: Rev. George Edd Waldo of Spring City, Tennessee

Daughters: Susie Cantrell (Nolen) of Cookeville, Tennessee

Gaye Allen of Spring City, Tennessee

Terri Kamer (Jason) of Spring City, Tennessee

6 Grandchildren: Chad, Brad, Chelsea, Brian, Jared, Rachel

3 Step- Great Grandchildren & 3 Step-Great, Great-Grandchildren

Brothers: Stanley Cunningham (Carolyn) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Wilson Cunningham (Margaret) of Spring City, Tennessee

Rev. Everrett Powers (Mildred) of Spring City, Tennessee

Sister: Wanda Sue Smith of Spring City, Tennessee

Step- Sister: Myra Bryd of Cleveland, Tennessee

Several Nieces, Nephews, and Other Extended Family Members

Many Friends in the Area

Arrangements are Follows: Thursday, April 27, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be at 8:00pm with Rev. Charles Bowen and Rev. Shane Johnston, officiating. Graveside Services and Burial will be on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11:00am in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Grandchildren and Nephews will serve as Pallbearers, they are: Chad Cantrell, Brad Allen, Brian Kamer, Jared Kamer, C. J. Smith, and Gary Hickey.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Jean Waldo

