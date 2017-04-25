Obituaries

Mildred “Millie” Miller, Clinton

Mildred “Millie” Miller died Monday, April 24, 2017 at Tennova Residential In-Patient Hospice. Mrs. Miller was born on June 15, 1925 and was the only child of the late Clara Belle Foust and Alonzo Foust. After her mother passed away when she was five years old, Mrs. Miller was raised by her stepmother, Mandy Mae Belle Foust, who continued to live with Mrs. Miller until her own death in 1999. Mrs. Miller was a dedicated wife to the late W.M. Miller Jr. for 63 years. She worked with her husband in the family business, Miller’s IGA, for decades. Mrs. Miller was a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Clinton and then later at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Clinton, where she was also an active member of the St. Mark Trinity Women’s Circle. Mrs. Miller loved to entertain in her home and prided herself on being an excellent cook of southern food! She enjoyed playing backgammon and bridge over the years with her friends and she was an avid quilter. Mrs. Miller regaled her grandchildren with stories of how she won the dance contest trophies on her bookshelves and other stories from her youth. Mrs. Miller made THE best bunny rabbit cake for Easter every year and loved to organize Easter egg hunts and special visits from Santa at her house especially for her grandchildren.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, husband, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Penney Miller. She is survived by her three children, R. Steve Miller; John M. Miller (Judy); and Kathy Miller Guinn (Roger). Mrs. Miller is also survived by her grandchildren Penney Miller; Brandy Miller Vachtsevanos (Chris); William M. Miller; Charley Turpin; Amy Guinn Phillips (Josh); Derek Guinn (April); Becky Guinn Pless (Travis); and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces, and grand and great-grand nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Meadow View Senior Living Facility for their care of Mrs. Miller while she was a resident there. Additionally, the family would like to thank the Ladies and Men of St. Mark United Methodist Church for their support, friendship, and generosity of time over the last several years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (www.pdf.org) or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (www.michaeljfox.org). The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN 37716 on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 7-8 PM with Memorial Services immediately following. There will be a private Graveside Service at Grandview Memorial Gardens on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11 AM. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is responsible for all arrangements. holleygamble.com

