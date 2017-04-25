Obituaries
Lawrance Ray “Larry” Fletcher, Knoxville (formerly of Rockwood)
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Larry was of the Baptist Church Faith. He
was an Assembly Lineman with Access Staffing in Knoxville. He was a Loving Son, Grandson, nephew, cousin. He
is preceded in death by: Brother: George Andrew Fletcher, Jr.; Grandfather: Donald Ray Janow; Uncles: Raymond
Janow and Joseph Laven
He is survived by:
Mother: Dawn Janow (Dean Perry) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Fiancé ‘Jennifer Brady of Knoxville, Tennessee
Grandmother: Florence Janow of Rockwood, Tennessee
4 Aunts: Marice Ann Piquette
Marlene Doe
Dora Post
Melanie Janow
Cousins: Lisa Laven of Lenoir City, Tennessee
Amanda Laven of Lenoir City, Tennessee
Judy Tuohy of Crossville, Tennessee
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, May 6, 2017 Family and Friends will gather at 7:00pm at Evans
Mortuary for a Memorial Service. Aunt Marice Ann Piquette will be presiding. Private Family Interment will be
held at a Later Date.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Lawrance Ray “Larry” Fletcher.