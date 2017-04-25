BBBTV12

Lawrance Ray “Larry” Fletcher, Knoxville (formerly of Rockwood)

Lawrance Ray “Larry” Fletcher, age 26 of Knoxville, Tennessee (formerly of Rockwood) passed away at U. T. 
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.  Larry was of the Baptist Church Faith.  He 
was an Assembly Lineman with Access Staffing in Knoxville.  He was a Loving Son, Grandson, nephew, cousin. He 
is preceded in death by: Brother: George Andrew Fletcher, Jr.; Grandfather: Donald Ray Janow; Uncles: Raymond 
Janow and Joseph Laven 
He is survived by: 
Mother: Dawn Janow (Dean Perry) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Fiancé ‘Jennifer Brady of Knoxville, Tennessee 
Grandmother: Florence Janow of Rockwood, Tennessee 
4 Aunts: Marice Ann Piquette 
Marlene Doe 
Dora Post 
Melanie Janow 
Cousins: Lisa Laven of Lenoir City, Tennessee 
Amanda Laven of Lenoir City, Tennessee 
Judy Tuohy of Crossville, Tennessee 
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, May 6, 2017 Family and Friends will gather at 7:00pm at Evans 
Mortuary for a Memorial Service. Aunt Marice Ann Piquette will be presiding.  Private Family Interment will be 
held at a Later Date.  
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Lawrance Ray “Larry” Fletcher. 

