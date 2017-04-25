Obituaries

George York, Devonia

Posted on by in Obituaries with

George York, age 63, a resident of Devonia passed away April 23, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born December 24, 1953 in Oak Ridge and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Devonia. George worked as a coal miner and enjoyed working on heavy equipment. He also enjoyed four wheeling.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Mart and Ellen York; by his brothers: Howard, Tommy, and Lonnie York; by his sister Inet York.

George is survived by his daughter Jessie York of Devonia; by his brothers: Joe York and wife, Shelia of Coalfield, Robert York of New River, and Charles York of Devonia; by a grandchild, Kevin Hensley and by several nieces, nephews, and a host of special friends.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, between the hours of 1:00pm and 8:00pm at the residence of Mr. York, 7423 New River Highway, Devonia, TN 37710. The funeral will be at 11:00am, Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Devonia with Rev. Dean Wright officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow at Bray Cemetery in Devonia.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the York family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

