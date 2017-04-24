BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Karen Angel, Rockwood

Obituaries

Karen Angel, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Karen Angel, age 59 of Rockwood, passed Thursday, April 20, 2017 at her home.
 
She was preceded in death by her parents: Willis and Gloria Roberts 
And one brotherKenneth Roberts. 
 
She is survived by her husband of 31 years: Billy Angel 
Two sons: John C Roberts and his wife Tiffany and Billy Sam Angel Jr. and his 
wife Marcy. 
One brother: Willis Birchie Roberts Jr.  
One SisterKathy Raymond 
Five GrandchildrenBrittney L. Roberts, Andrea Roberts, Kyterina Roberts, 
Damine Letner, and Riley Emma Roberts. 
Special brother-in-law: Charles Angel 
And host of other nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.  
 
The family will receive friends Tuesday April 25, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at 
Davis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Davis Funeral Home at 
11:00 AM on Wednesday April 26, 2017. Interment will follow in the Pine Orchard 
Cemetery in Oakdale. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harrimahonored to be serving the Angel family. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: