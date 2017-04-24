Obituaries
Karen Angel, Rockwood
Mrs. Karen Angel, age 59 of Rockwood, passed Thursday, April 20, 2017 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Willis and Gloria Roberts
And one brother: Kenneth Roberts.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years: Billy Angel
Two sons: John C Roberts and his wife Tiffany and Billy Sam Angel Jr. and his
wife Marcy.
One brother: Willis Birchie Roberts Jr.
One Sister: Kathy Raymond
Five Grandchildren: Brittney L. Roberts, Andrea Roberts, Kyterina Roberts,
Damine Letner, and Riley Emma Roberts.
Special brother-in-law: Charles Angel
And host of other nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Tuesday April 25, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at
Davis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Davis Funeral Home at
11:00 AM on Wednesday April 26, 2017. Interment will follow in the Pine Orchard
Cemetery in Oakdale.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Angel family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.