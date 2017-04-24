Obituaries
Paula Yeary Collins, Harriman
Mrs. Paula Yeary Collins, age 54 of Harriman, passed away Friday April 21, 2017 at
Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Boswell Chapel
Baptist Church. Paula graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee
State University and was employed with the Department of Human Services for
the past 27 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.
She was a confidant and problem solver for many of her family and friends, her
kind and compassionate advice will be missed by so many who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Andy and Ethel Yeary, and Bill
and Pauline Pogue.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years: Richard Collins.
Her children: Kassandra Collins and Derrick Collins all of Harriman.
Her grandson: Bodhi.
Her parents: Paul and Leslie Yeary of Oakdale.
Two sisters: Teresa Gilbert and Tiffeney Yeary.
One brother: Donnie Yeary all of Oakdale.
And a host of nieces, nephews and other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Sunday April 23, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis
Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Kerry
Ruppe officiating. Graveside services will be Monday morning at 11:00 AM in
Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Roane
County Relay for Life.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Collins family.