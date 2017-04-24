Paula Yeary Collins, Harriman

Mrs. Paula Yeary Collins , age 54 of Harriman , p assed away Friday April 21 , 2017 at

Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Boswell Chapel

Baptist Church. Paula graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee

State University and was employed with the Department of Human Services for

the past 27 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.

She was a confidant and problem solver for many of her family and friends, her