Obituaries
Peggy Brackett, Harriman
Mrs. Peggy Brackett, age 78 of Harriman, TN, passed away Friday April 21, 2017 at
Roane Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by
Two Husbands: Joseph Sistanich and Harvey Brackett
Parents: Bill and Myrtle Turpin
Two brothers: Gene and Gordon “Peanut” Tupin
And one sister Betty Lawson.
She is survived by two sisters: Martha Buckner and husband Gary and Linda Gann
Her two sons: Floyd and Andy Sistanich
A special niece: Cassie Ladd
Two nephews: Jeff Gann and Gene “Pukin” Turpin.
And a great-great nephew: Jayden Ladd.
And a host of other friends and loved ones. She was loved by many.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
