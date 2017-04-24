BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Peggy Brackett, Harriman

Obituaries

Peggy Brackett, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Peggy Brackett, age 78 of Harriman, TN, passed away Friday April 21, 2017 at 
Roane Medical Center. 
 
Shwas preceded in death by 
Two Husbands:  Joseph Sistanich and Harvey Brackett 
Parents: Bill and Myrtle Turpin 
Two brothers: Gene and Gordon “Peanut” Tupin 
And one sister Betty Lawson. 
 
She is survived by two sistersMartha Buckner and husband Gary and Linda Gann 
Her two sons: Floyd and Andy Sistanich  
A special niece: Cassie Ladd 
Two nephews: Jeff Gann and Gene “Pukin” Turpin. 
And a great-great nephew: Jayden Ladd. 
And a host of other friends and loved ones. She was loved by many. 
 
The family will have a private service at a later date. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Brackett family.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: