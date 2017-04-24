Obituaries
Ray Evans, Grandview
Mr. Ray Evans, age 73, a resident of Grandview, Tennessee passed away Friday, April
21, 2017 at the WyndRidge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Crossville, Tennessee.
He was born March 26, 1944 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Ray was a member of the
Dogwood Baptist Church in Cumberland County, Tennessee. He was preceded in death
by his father, Lester Evans, and 3 sons, Alvin Evans, Richard Evans, and Jonathan
Evans.
Survivors include:
Wife of 53 years:Alma Evans of Grandview, TN
Son:Ronald Evans & wife Melissa of Grandview, TN
6 Grandchildren:Ben Evans, Jonathan Evans, River Waters, Lillee Evans,
Megan Evans, and Ashley
1 Great Grandchild
Mother:Vina Evans of Grandview, TN
Brothers:Junior Evans of Spring City, TN
Eddie Evans of Spring City, TN
Kenny Evans of Grandview, TN
Robert Evans of Grandview, TN
Harley Evans of Grandview, TN
J.D. Evans of Shelbyville, TN
Sisters:Roxie Wolfe of Alabama
Wilma Seals of Spring City, TN
Rosalie York of Lenoir City, TN
The family will receive friends Monday, April 24, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at
the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Randall Dye officiating. Committal
services and interment will follow in the Mt. Sulphur Cemetery in Grandview,
Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of
Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Ray Evans.