Ray Evans, Grandview

by his father, Lester Evans, and 3 sons, Alvin Evans, Richard Evans, and Jonathan

Dogwood Baptist Church in Cumberland County, Tennessee. He was preceded in death

He was born March 26, 1944 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Ray was a member of the

21, 2017 at the WyndRidge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Crossville, Tennessee.

Mr. Ray Evans , age 73, a resident of Grandview, Tennessee passed away Friday, April

The family will receive friends Monday, April 24, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at

the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Randall Dye officiating. Committal

services and interment will follow in the Mt. Sulphur Cemetery in Grandview,

services and interment will follow in the Mt. Sulphur Cemetery in Grandview, Tennessee.