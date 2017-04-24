J. Lloyd Smith, Kingston

J. Lloyd Smith age 94 of Kingston passed away Friday April 21, 2017 at his home. He was a

member of the Lawnville Road Church of Christ where he served as past elder. He worked in

Washington D.C. with the F.B.I.; served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II with

service in the Asiatic Pacific Arena. He was a graduate of Chester County High School in

Henderson, TN; also a graduate of what is now M.T.S.U. with a B.S. Degree; also a graduate of

Cumberland Law School. He retired October 1986 from Y-12, where he worked as a corporate

Attorney. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, gardening and music. Preceded in

death by his parents John Terry and Evie Smith; brothers Donald Smith and Terry Lamoins Smith;