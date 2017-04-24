Obituaries
J. Lloyd Smith, Kingston
J. Lloyd Smith age 94 of Kingston passed away Friday April 21, 2017 at his home. He was a
member of the Lawnville Road Church of Christ where he served as past elder. He worked in
Washington D.C. with the F.B.I.; served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II with
service in the Asiatic Pacific Arena. He was a graduate of Chester County High School in
Henderson, TN; also a graduate of what is now M.T.S.U. with a B.S. Degree; also a graduate of
Cumberland Law School. He retired October 1986 from Y-12, where he worked as a corporate
Attorney. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, gardening and music. Preceded in
death by his parents John Terry and Evie Smith; brothers Donald Smith and Terry Lamoins Smith;
and son David Terry Smith.
Survivors include:
Wife of 68 years Davene S. Smith;
Son and daughter in law Kevin and Terri Smith;
Grandchildren Shawn D. Smith and wife Shelly; Austin Lee Smith; Brittany Lynn Smith;
Great granddaughter Savannah Smith all of Kingston;
Sister Lois Smith Rhodes of Henderson, TN; and several nieces, nephews, church family and
friends.
Funeral 8pm Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with Gary Hoss and Tom Bowling
officiating. Burial 11am Wednesday at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the
Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8pm
Tuesday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations
be made to the Lawnville Road Church of Christ Benevolent Fund P.O. Box 0862 Kingston, TN.
37763 in Honor of J. Lloyd Smith. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com