Cloyd “Tal” Hooker, Knoxville

Cloyd “Tal” Hooker, age 84 a resident of Knoxville, passed away, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Tal was born November 11, 1932 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He moved to East Tennessee in the late 1950’s where he has continued to live. He was a former member of the Unity Church of Knoxville.

Tal served his country proudly for 30 years. He started his military career in college in the ROTC program. He then spent 6 years in the U.S. Army and then spent 24 years in the TN National Guard with the 278th and the Army Reserves. He also served with the East TN Veterans Honor Guard. Tal was also involved in many clubs including the Kiwanis Club and The East TN Pilots Club.

He spent close to 30 years at Bearden High School as their beloved guidance counselor and he was instrumental in restarting the key club there at the school. He was also an avid tennis player.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cloyd T. Hooker Sr.; by his mother, Hazel Spears and by a daughter, Fay Leslie Hooker.

Tal is survived by his wife, Eileen Hooker of Knoxville; by a daughter, Sidone Sellers and husband Robert of Thomasville, GA; by step-children: Rachael and Mark Cragle of Heiskell, Ashley and Amy Calhoun of Joyner, and Paige and Kevin Velasco of Knoxville; by grandchildren: Lance Booke, Taylor Bullard, Ben Calhoun, and Lola Velasco; by great-grandchildren: Ava and Braydon Booke; by a sister, Mary Dell Coldus and husband, John of College Station, TX; by special friends: Pamela Pierce, Eddie Thompson, Kim Helton, and Gayle and Gary Russum and by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, April 22, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial and graveside services with full military honors will be held, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Hooker family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

