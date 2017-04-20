Obituaries

Elsie Mae Duncan, Briceville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Elsie Mae Duncan, age 91 of Briceville, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at her sons home in Rocky Top, TN. Elsie was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great – great grandmother, great – great – great grandmother, and mother in law. She was a best friend to everyone. Elsie was very giving, if she knew someone was in need, she would see to it that their need was met. Elsie was a member of Fratersville Baptist Church.

Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, Gilford and Carrie Frost; husband, Tester Duncan; son, Gerald Duncan; daughter, Dathia Frazier; brothers, Arnold Frost, Arthur Frost, Floyd Frost, Omer Frost; sisters, Sophie Bymon, Hazel Wilson; and 4 grandchildren.

Elsie is survived by her son, Terry Duncan and Donna of Rocky Top, TN; daughters, Wanda Duncan of Briceville, TN, Theresa Duncan of Wichita, Kansas, and Jeanette Duncan of Rocky Top, TN; sister, Alice Helton of Clay County, KY; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 14 great – great grandchildren, 1 great – great – great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Elsie’s family will receive her friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, April 21, 2016 with her funeral service to follow at 8:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Chaplain Ben Nell officiating. Elsie’s interment will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Ridgeview Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

