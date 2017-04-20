Obituaries

Mary Anne Peagler, Cleveland (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mary Anne Peagler, age 92 of Cleveland, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away on April 16, 2017 at Life Care Center of Cleveland. She was a member of St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge and was a member of Tri Delta Sorority at the University of Tennessee. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, John Smith Peagler; son, Ret. Lt. Col. Joseph Hegwood Peagler; parents, Horace and Mildred Rainey.

She is survived by:

Daughters………….. Melanie Anne & husband Dr. William Emendorfer of Athens

Patricia Peagler Aquadro of Cordova

Sister……………….. Patricia Rainey & husband Dr. Phillip J. Wenk of Clinton

Brother…………… Dr. Joseph Rainey & wife Pam of Clinton

Grandchildren… William Bradley Emendorfer & wife Kristi

Heidi Emendorfer & husband Andrew Foss

Rainey Emendorfer & husband Matthew McConnell

Zachary Joseph & wife Shanna Peagler

Matthew Butler Peagler

Megan Aquadro & husband Jason Jung

12 Great Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

The family will have a memorial service 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN and the link is http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=4530288&pg=personal&fr_id=39300. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

