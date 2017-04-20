Obituaries
Mary Anne Peagler, Cleveland (formerly of Oak Ridge)
Mary Anne Peagler, age 92 of Cleveland, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away on April 16, 2017 at Life Care Center of Cleveland. She was a member of St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge and was a member of Tri Delta Sorority at the University of Tennessee. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, John Smith Peagler; son, Ret. Lt. Col. Joseph Hegwood Peagler; parents, Horace and Mildred Rainey.
She is survived by:
Daughters………….. Melanie Anne & husband Dr. William Emendorfer of Athens
Patricia Peagler Aquadro of Cordova
Sister……………….. Patricia Rainey & husband Dr. Phillip J. Wenk of Clinton
Brother…………… Dr. Joseph Rainey & wife Pam of Clinton
Grandchildren… William Bradley Emendorfer & wife Kristi
Heidi Emendorfer & husband Andrew Foss
Rainey Emendorfer & husband Matthew McConnell
Zachary Joseph & wife Shanna Peagler
Matthew Butler Peagler
Megan Aquadro & husband Jason Jung
12 Great Grandchildren
Several nieces and nephews
The family will have a memorial service 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN and the link is http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=4530288&pg=personal&fr_id=39300. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
