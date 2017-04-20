BBBTV12

Dennis “Hoot” Gibson, Rockwood

Mr. Dennis “Hoot” Gibson, age 73 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at U. T. 
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.  Mr. Gibson was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 
in Rockwood, Tennessee.  “Hoot” was a 1964 Graduate of Rockwood High School.  He was retired from AT & T as 
a Cable Splicing Technician with 30 years of service.  He was a Member of the Rockwood Lodge #403 F&AM, 32nd 
Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a Shiner in the Kerbela Temple in Knoxville, Tennessee.  He was a Devoted and 
Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and Friend to all who knew him. He was preceded in death by 
Parents: Arnold F and Ella Whittier Gibson; Brothers: Jack, Lester, Rolland, and Willard; Sisters: Ola and Ruby 
He is survived by: 
Wife: Patty York Gibson of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Daughter: Kellie York of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Son: Mark Gibson (Crystal) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Daughter: Tonya Bryant of Andersonville, Tennessee 
7 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren 
Brother: Tommy Gibson of Montgomery, Illinois 
Sister: Jacqueline Meyers of Missouri 
Etta Mae Proffitt of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community  
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, April 22, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to 2:00pm in 
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Masonic Service will be conducted at 2:00pm by the 
Rockwood Lodge #403 F&AM, Funeral will follow with Dr. Clarence Sexton, Officiating. Interment will follow 
funeral in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.  
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Dennis “Hoot” Gibson 

