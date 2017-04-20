Dennis “Hoot” Gibson, Rockwood

Mr. Dennis “Hoot” Gibson , age 73 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at U. T.

Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Gibson was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

in Rockwood, Tennessee. “Hoot” was a 1964 Graduate of Rockwood High School. He was retired from AT & T as

a Cable Splicing Technician with 30 years of service. He was a Member of the Rockwood Lodge #403 F&AM, 32 nd

Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a Shiner in the Kerbela Temple in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a Devoted and

Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and Friend to all who knew him. He was preceded in death by