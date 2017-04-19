Obituaries

Jaqueline Sue Murray, Rockwood

Jaqueline Sue Murray age 54, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017 at her home in Rockwood, TN.

Jaqueline was born August 29, 1962 in Nashville, TN. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Jaqueline was a member of the Rockwood community for many years. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Otis Hughes.

Survivors include:

Mother: Billie Sue Hughes of Rockwood, TN.

Daughter: Misty Crabtree of Rockwood, TN.

Son: Matthew Weaver (Kerry) of Kingston, TN.

Son: Nathaniel Weaver (Hollie) of Kingston, TN.

Brother: Rocky Broglin (Sherry) of Rockwood, TN.

Sister: Debbie Brown (Roger) of Rockwood, TN.

Grand Children: Alexis Crabtree (Joey Gregg) of Rockwood, TN.

Jordan Crabtree of Rockwood, TN.

Matthew, Morgan, Madlynn Weaver of Kingston, TN.

Caleb Ivey of Kingston, TN.

Hayden Weaver of Kingston, TN.

Great- Granddaughter: Nevaeh Gregg

Host of Nieces and Nephews

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 7pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Dudley Evans Officiating. Family request Memorials to be made to Evans Mortuary to help with the services. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Jaqueline Sue Murray.

