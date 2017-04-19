BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Hugh L. Clowers, Lake City

Obituaries

Hugh L. Clowers, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Hugh L. Clowers, age 78 of Lake City, passed away on TuesdayApril 18, 2017. He was born on June 24, 1938 in 
Anderson County, TN Hugh was a member of the Rocky Top Worship Center He loved riding his mule 
“Ike” with his daughter Lisa, fishing, camping and all sports.  Hugh also loved spending time with his grandchildren and 
was very active in his church.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Ollie Christopher Martin and Roy 
Clowers, sisters, Mildred, Nancy, Shirley, Pat, Ollie Jean and Jerry, brothers, R.C. and Billy. 
 
Survivors include:  
 
WifeShirley Phillips Clowers Lake City 
 
SonsRicky Clowers & StephanieLake City 
Ronnie ClowersLake City 
 
DaughterLisa Clowers Smith & Gray Smith IIILake City 
 
BrothersDavid MartinFlorida 
Lewis FoustLake City 
Mack FoustNorth Carolina 
 
SistersShelby WilsonCleveland, Oh 
Peggy SimonAlabama 
Margie GoodmanLake City 
 
Grandchildren  11 
 
Great-Grandchildren  5 
 
 
A host of other relatives and friends. 
 
Visitation:  6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, TN 
Funeral Service:  8:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, TN with Pastor Chris 
Tackett and Pastor Sheryl Roberts Dugger officiating. 
Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral 
procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM interment. 
 
You can also visit Hugh’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements. 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: