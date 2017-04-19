Obituaries
Hugh L. Clowers, Lake City
Hugh L. Clowers, age 78 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. He was born on June 24, 1938 in
Anderson County, TN. Hugh was a member of the Rocky Top Worship Center. He loved riding his mule
“Ike” with his daughter Lisa, fishing, camping and all sports. Hugh also loved spending time with his grandchildren and
was very active in his church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Ollie Christopher Martin and Roy
Clowers, sisters, Mildred, Nancy, Shirley, Pat, Ollie Jean and Jerry, brothers, R.C. and Billy.
Survivors include:
WifeShirley Phillips Clowers Lake City
SonsRicky Clowers & StephanieLake City
Ronnie ClowersLake City
DaughterLisa Clowers Smith & Gray Smith IIILake City
BrothersDavid MartinFlorida
Lewis FoustLake City
Mack FoustNorth Carolina
SistersShelby WilsonCleveland, Oh
Peggy SimonAlabama
Margie GoodmanLake City
Grandchildren 11
Great-Grandchildren 5
A host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, TN with Pastor Chris
Tackett and Pastor Sheryl Roberts Dugger officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral
procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM interment.
You can also visit Hugh’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.