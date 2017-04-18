Obituaries
Lora Mae Honey, Kingston
Lora Mae Honey, age 83, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017 at her home.
She was born May 15, 1933 in Oneida and had been a resident of Roane County since 1957.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston. Lora loved working in her flowers
and was a avid bird watcher. She also enjoyed doing ceramics, cross stitching and calling
her friend to say the Lords Prayer with, before turning in for the night. Preceded in death
by her husband, Curtis Honey; infant son, James Howard Woodward; granddaughter, Casey
Gaylor.
SURVIVORS
Son & Daughter-in-lawJoe & Sharon Woodward of Kingston
Daughter & Son-in-lawPam & Bob Cherry of Rockwood
GrandchildrenLeah Woodward of Kingston
Tracie Curtright & husband, Walter of Knoxville
A host of extended family and friends
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Fraker Funeral
Home with funeral service following the visitation at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Bill
Young officiating. Interment will follow the service at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online
register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is
in charge of these arrangements.