Lora Mae Honey, Kingston

Lora Mae Honey , age 83 , of Kingston , passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017 at her home.

She was born May 15, 1933 in Oneida and had been a resident of Roane County since 1957.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston. Lora loved working in her flowers

and was a avid bird watcher. She also enjoyed doing ceramics, cross stitching and calling

her friend to say the Lords Prayer with, before turning in for the night. Preceded in death

by her husband, Curtis Honey; infant son, James Howard Woodward; granddaughter, Casey