Lora Mae Honey, Kingston

April 15, 2017
Lora Mae Honey, age 83, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017 at her home.  
She was born May 15, 1933 in Oneida and had been a resident of Roane County since 1957.  
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston.  Lora loved working in her flowers 
and was a avid bird watcher.  She also enjoyed doing ceramics, cross stitching and calling 
her friend to say the Lords Prayer with, before turning in for the night.  Preceded in death 
by her husband, Curtis Honey; infant son, James Howard Woodward; granddaughter, Casey 
Gaylor. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Son & Daughter-in-lawJoe & Sharon Woodward of Kingston 
 
Daughter & Son-in-lawPam & Bob Cherry of Rockwood 
 
GrandchildrenLeah Woodward of Kingston 
Tracie Curtright & husband, Walter of Knoxville 
 
A host of extended family and friends  
 
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Fraker Funeral 
Home with funeral service following the visitation at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Bill 
Young officiating.  Interment will follow the service at Kingston Memorial Gardens.  Online 
register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is 
in charge of these arrangements. 

