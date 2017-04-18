BBBTV12

Michael DeWayne Weaver, Kingston

Michael DeWayne Weaver, age 53, of Kingston, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017 at his 
home.  He was born April 17, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois but has been a resident of Roane 
County for several years.  
 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Twin SonsNathaniel Kane Weaver & wife, Holly of Kingston 
Matthew DeWayne Weaver & wife, Kerry of Kingston 
 
Father & Step-motherErnest Wayne & Jean Weaver of Kingston 
 
MotherCarolene Knox Weaver of Kingston 
 
 
 
6 Grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends  
 
 
Celebration of Michael’s life will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2017 at Fraker Funeral 
Home.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral 
Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements. 

