Obituaries
Michael DeWayne Weaver, Kingston
Michael DeWayne Weaver, age 53, of Kingston, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017 at his
home. He was born April 17, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois but has been a resident of Roane
County for several years.
SURVIVORS
Twin SonsNathaniel Kane Weaver & wife, Holly of Kingston
Matthew DeWayne Weaver & wife, Kerry of Kingston
Father & Step-motherErnest Wayne & Jean Weaver of Kingston
MotherCarolene Knox Weaver of Kingston
6 Grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends
Celebration of Michael’s life will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2017 at Fraker Funeral
Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral
Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.