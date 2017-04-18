Obituaries

Karon D. Wells, Clinton

Karon D. Wells, age 59 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Karon was a beautician at Ross the Boss in Powell until her health declined. Throughout her life Karon enjoyed cooking, hiking, four wheeling, and animals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Magdalene Sawyers.

She is survived by:

Fiance………… Jim Huskey of Clinton

Daughter………… Leslie Daugherty & husband Allen of Clinton

Granddaughter.. Amber Thomason & husband Josh of Clinton

Great Granddaughter.. Sabrina Thomason

Sister……………… Phyllis Ouimet & husband Thomas of Knoxville

Brothers…………. Johnny Sawyers & wife Sharon of Phyllis, KY

Willie Sawyers & wife Janet of Phyllis, KY

Mark Sawyers of Wellington, KY

Tommy Sawyers of Phyllis, KY

Billy Ray May & wife Phyllis of Pikeville, KY

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Tommy Kilby officiating. Karon’s graveside will be 11:00 am Thursday at Poplar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, 395 Belgrade Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

