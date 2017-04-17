Obituaries

Margaret McKamey, Dalton

Margaret McKamey, age 91, of Dalton, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Wood Dale Health Care.

She was a member of Grove Level Baptist Church and a member of the Dalton Chapter of the Eastern Star.

Ms. McKamey was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee McKamey; daughter, Patricia Gail Ballard.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Sue McKamey Scott of Sherrill’s Ford, NC; two sons, Charles Lee McKamey II of Signal Mountain, TN., and David Warren McKamey of Dalton; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Friday, April 21, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will follow her visitation at Norris Memorial Garden with Rev. Billy Kurtz officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

