Imogene Wells Foltz, Harriman
Mrs. Imogene Wells Foltz, age 69 of Harriman, TN, passed away Saturday April 15,
2017 at The Bridge in Rockwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Matt and Beulah Wells
And two brothers: Larry and Robert Wells.
She is survived by her daughter: Janette Coffer
Her son: Lee Foltz
Three sisters: Glenda Elliott, Patricia Griffin, and Evelyn Diane Wells
One brother: Gary Hensley
Four grandchildren
Two great grandchildren
And a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Tuesday April
18, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM.
