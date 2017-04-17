BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Imogene Wells Foltz, Harriman

Obituaries

Imogene Wells Foltz, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Imogene Wells Foltz, age 69 of Harriman, TN, passed away Saturday April 15, 
2017 at The Bridge in Rockwood. 
 
Shwas preceded in death by her parents: Matt and Beulah Wells 
And two brothers: Larry and Robert Wells. 
 
She is survived by her daughter: Janette Coffer 
Her son: Lee Foltz 
Three sisters: Glenda Elliott, Patricia Griffin, and Evelyn Diane Wells 
One brother: Gary Hensley 
Four grandchildren 
Two great grandchildren 
And a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.  
 
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Tuesday April 
18, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM.  
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Foltz family.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: