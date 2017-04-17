James Webb, Harriman

BBBTV12

Mr. James Webbage 83, of Harriman passed away Saturday April 15, 
2017 at Harriman Care & Rehab He enjoyed fishing, gardening and 
going to yard sales.  James was a veteran of the United States Air Force. 
 
He is preceded in death by his parents: Beaulus and Violet Webb. 
Brother: Terry Webb. 
 
He is survived by his wife: Ruth Webb. 
Son: Alan Webb. 
Daughter and son-in-law: Peggy and Donnie Burgess. 
Three brothers: David, Larry and Tony Webb. 
And many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman on 
Tuesday April 18, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.  The funeral service 
will follow at 3:00 PM with Rev Mason Goodman officiating. The 
interment will be immediately following the funeral service in the 
Frost Bottom Cemetery. 
 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Webb family. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at 
www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

