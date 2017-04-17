Obituaries
James Webb, Harriman
Mr. James Webb, age 83, of Harriman passed away Saturday April 15,
2017 at Harriman Care & Rehab. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and
going to yard sales. James was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Beaulus and Violet Webb.
Brother: Terry Webb.
He is survived by his wife: Ruth Webb.
Son: Alan Webb.
Daughter and son-in-law: Peggy and Donnie Burgess.
Three brothers: David, Larry and Tony Webb.
And many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman on
Tuesday April 18, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. The funeral service
will follow at 3:00 PM with Rev Mason Goodman officiating. The
interment will be immediately following the funeral service in the
Frost Bottom Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.davisfuneralhomes.com