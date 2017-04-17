Obituaries

Wanda Sue Haney Armes, Oak Ridge

Wanda Sue Haney Armes, age 68, went home to be with the lord on Saturday April 15, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born February 15, 1949 in Oak Ridge TN, to Howard and Agnes Haney. Wanda was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She was an auxiliary member of the VFW, she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 390 in Oak Ridge, and she was a former president of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 0112 in Oliver Springs.

Mrs. Armes is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Agnes Haney.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years Samuel H. Armes, by a son Michael J. Armes and wife Betty of Clinton, by a daughter Vanessa S. Thacker and husband Larry Thacker of Clinton, by grandchildren Rebecca Thacker and Brandon Thacker of Clinton, by brothers James H. Haney and wife Wilma of VA, and Fred Haney of Lafollette, by a sister-in-law Betty Pierce and husband Robert of Hebron IN, by brothers-in-law Brink Armes of Oliver Springs, and David Portwood of Oliver Springs, by 3 great grandchildren, and by several nieces, nephews, and many other family members.

The family will receive friends on Monday April 17, 2017 between the hours of 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Graveside services will be held Tuesday April 18, 2017 at 12:00 P.M. at Covington Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Armes family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

