Obituaries
Josephine Acres Nitzschke, Sunbright
Mrs. Josephine Acres Nitzschke, age 89 of Sunbright, passed away Friday April 14,
2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of the
Sunbright United Methodist Church and Sunbright Chapter 303 Order of the
Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Nitzschke.
Her parents: Audney and Thelma Acres.
Four grandsons: Marc Allen, Stevon, Lucas and Dustin Nitzschke.
Three brothers: Norman, Philip, and Thomas Acres.
And one sister: Iona Hammonds.
She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Johnny and Connie, Steve
and Betty, and Rick and Marta Nitzschke.
One daughter-in-law: Donita Edwards.
Five grandchildren: Daryl, Dana, Stace, Richard and Shannon.
Eleven Great Grandchildren: Dalton, Holly, Dawson, Zack, Cody, Colton, KinleyRae,
Brenton, Lelend, Brantley and Jaxon.
One Great-Great Grandson: Tatum.
Three brothers: Bobby, Johnny and David Acres.
Two sisters: Pat Chambers and Phyllis Acres.
One sister-in-law: Polly Mayes.
A special niece: Janet Galloway along with a host of other nieces, nephews, family,
friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Monday April 17, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the
Sunbright Methodist Family Life Center. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM
with Rev. Tom Robbins and Rev. David Acres officiating. An Eastern Star service will
follow. Graveside services will be Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM in the Sunbright
Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, in charge of arrangements.