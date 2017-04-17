BBBTV12

Josephine Acres Nitzschke, Sunbright

Mrs. Josephine Acres Nitzschke, age 89 of Sunbrightpassed away Friday April 14
2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of the 
Sunbright United Methodist Church and Sunbright Chapter 303 Order of the 
Eastern Star. 
 
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Nitzschke. 
Her parents: Audney and Thelma Acres. 
Four grandsons: Marc Allen, Stevon, Lucas and Dustin Nitzschke. 
Three brothers: Norman, Philip, and Thomas Acres. 
And one sister: Iona Hammonds. 
 
She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Johnny and Connie, Steve 
and Betty, and Rick and Marta Nitzschke 
One daughter-in-law: Donita Edwards. 
Five grandchildren: Daryl, Dana, Stace, Richard and Shannon. 
Eleven Great Grandchildren: Dalton, Holly, Dawson, Zack, Cody, Colton, KinleyRae
Brenton, Lelend, Brantley and Jaxon. 
One Great-Great Grandson: Tatum. 
Three brothers: Bobby, Johnny and David Acres. 
Two sisters: Pat Chambers and Phyllis Acres. 
One sister-in-law: Polly Mayes. 
A special niece: Janet Galloway along with a host of other nieces, nephews, family, 
friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Monday April 17, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the 
Sunbright Methodist Family Life Center. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM 
with Rev. Tom Robbins and Rev. David Acres officiating. An Eastern Star service will 
follow. Graveside services will be Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM in the Sunbright 
Cemetery. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburgin charge of arrangements. 

