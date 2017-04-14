Obituaries

Lois “Chris” Jackson, Oliver Springs

Lois “Chris” Jackson, age 71 of Oliver Springs passed away as a result of cancer on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at her home. She was a member of Batley Baptist Church and enjoyed attending regularly. She had lived in the Atlanta area for 27 years and worked in the school system there for eighteen years before moving back to Oliver Springs. She worked in the Roane County School System from 1992-2010.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, Dalton and Jackson. She also enjoyed gardening and working in her flower bed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Frances Jenkins.

She is survived by her wonderful husband of 54 years, Ronnie Jackson;

Daughters, Rhonda Butler and husband, Chuck of Oliver Springs and Kristie Sims and husband, Greg of Kingston;

Grandchildren, Dalton and Jackson Sims;

Sisters, Norma Ward and husband, Eugene of Coalfield, Gail Coker and husband, Roger of Coalfield, Teresa Jenkins of Wartburg and Debbie Lane and husband Perry of Clinton;

And several nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends.

Special thanks to Dee Jackson and Margaret Robbins for their care and support.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Batley Baptist Church from 2-4:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 pm with Bro. James Foster officiating. Interment will follow in the Estes Cemetery, Coalfield.

Online condolences can be made at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

