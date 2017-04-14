BBBTV12

Robert “Bobby” Dos, Midtown

Mr. Robert “Bobby” Doss age 67 of Midtownpassed away 
Wednesday April 13, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.  
 
He is preceded in death by his son: James Robert Doss 
And his parents: Robert William and Cassie Jane Doss 
 
He is survived by one daughterKimberly Doss of Kingston 
Five grandchildren: Chelsi, Dalton, Dillon, Alexis and Natasha 
Four great grandchildren 
One half-brother: Robert “Billy” William Jr. 
One sister: Joan Huck of Kent, Washington 
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman on 
Saturday April 15, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. The funeral service 
will follow at 2:00 PM. The interment will be immediately following 
the funeral service in the Piney Grove Cemetery. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Doss family. 

