Obituaries
Robert “Bobby” Dos, Midtown
Mr. Robert “Bobby” Doss age 67 of Midtown, passed away
Wednesday April 13, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his son: James Robert Doss
And his parents: Robert William and Cassie Jane Doss
He is survived by one daughter: Kimberly Doss of Kingston
Five grandchildren: Chelsi, Dalton, Dillon, Alexis and Natasha
Four great grandchildren
One half-brother: Robert “Billy” William Jr.
One sister: Joan Huck of Kent, Washington
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman on
Saturday April 15, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. The funeral service
will follow at 2:00 PM. The interment will be immediately following
the funeral service in the Piney Grove Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Doss family.