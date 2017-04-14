BBBTV12

Daniel (Dan) Hibbard Bushey, Kingston

Daniel (Dan) Hibbard Bushey, Kingston

Posted on
Daniel (Dan) Hibbard Bushey, age 88, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 
Parkwest Medical Center. He was born February 3, 1929 in Stacyville, Maine. He was a member of 
Park West Church in Knoxville and attended Harriman Church of God. Danny loved the Lord and 
he proved it in his daily walk as he witnessed to everyone he came in contact with. He was a United 
States Army veteran who served his country proudly in Korea, receiving several citations and 
medals including the United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars. 
Before going into the military, he had worked as a farmer. He enjoyed working outdoors on his 
tractor, cutting trees, doing carpentry work and helping his neighbors. Preceded in death by his 
parents, Joseph & Anne Socia Bushey; sisters, Hilda Sanborn, Rena Bernard and Nina Rickle
brothers, Leonard & Raymond Bushey. 
 
Survivors 
 
Loving Wife of 62 yearsOdella Ayotte Bushey of Kingston 
 
ChildrenJoe Bushey of Kingston 
Daniel Bushey of Colorado Springs, CO 
Michael Bushey & wife, Donna of Portland 
Lisa Rutkowski & husband, Stephen of Kingston 
 
GrandchildrenRaymond, Daniel, Dakota, Ellie, Michael, Eric Paul Bushey 
Babette Dewey, Katelynn, Karlie & Hailey Rose Rutkowski 
 Great-grandchildrenShiloh, Michael Bushey, Tatiana & Nicholas Dewey, Kamrin, 
Julia & Eric Bushey 
 
Sister-in-lawTheresa Cappella & husband, Ralph of Plymouth, CT 
 
 
Step-grandchildrenKrystle, Kevin & Amy Burgio 
 
Special NephewRobert Sanborn & wife, Donna of Scarborough, ME 
 
A host of extended family members and friends 
 
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Harriman Church of 
God with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Pastor Jeff Blackburn, 
Pastor Ottis Ball & Pastor Melvin Colón officiating. The family will meet at 10:30 am, Wednesday 
at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Kingston Memorial Gardens for 11:00 am, graveside 
service. Register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of 
Kingston in charge of the arrangements.

