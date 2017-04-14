Obituaries
Daniel (Dan) Hibbard Bushey, Kingston
Daniel (Dan) Hibbard Bushey, age 88, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at
Parkwest Medical Center. He was born February 3, 1929 in Stacyville, Maine. He was a member of
Park West Church in Knoxville and attended Harriman Church of God. Danny loved the Lord and
he proved it in his daily walk as he witnessed to everyone he came in contact with. He was a United
States Army veteran who served his country proudly in Korea, receiving several citations and
medals including the United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars.
Before going into the military, he had worked as a farmer. He enjoyed working outdoors on his
tractor, cutting trees, doing carpentry work and helping his neighbors. Preceded in death by his
parents, Joseph & Anne Socia Bushey; sisters, Hilda Sanborn, Rena Bernard and Nina Rickle;
brothers, Leonard & Raymond Bushey.
Survivors
Loving Wife of 62 yearsOdella Ayotte Bushey of Kingston
ChildrenJoe Bushey of Kingston
Daniel Bushey of Colorado Springs, CO
Michael Bushey & wife, Donna of Portland
Lisa Rutkowski & husband, Stephen of Kingston
GrandchildrenRaymond, Daniel, Dakota, Ellie, Michael, Eric Paul Bushey,
Babette Dewey, Katelynn, Karlie & Hailey Rose Rutkowski
Julia & Eric Bushey
Sister-in-lawTheresa Cappella & husband, Ralph of Plymouth, CT
Step-grandchildrenKrystle, Kevin & Amy Burgio
Special NephewRobert Sanborn & wife, Donna of Scarborough, ME
A host of extended family members and friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Harriman Church of
God with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Pastor Jeff Blackburn,
Pastor Ottis Ball & Pastor Melvin Colón officiating. The family will meet at 10:30 am, Wednesday
at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Kingston Memorial Gardens for 11:00 am, graveside
service. Register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of
Kingston in charge of the arrangements.